Rumour: First leaked image of the next Virtua Fighter

A little over a month ago we heard that Sega was working on new instalments of some of its classic franchises, including a new Virtua Fighter. And now we have the first hint that development could be well underway.

We gather this from a supposedly leaked image of the project posted by the Fighting-Games Daily account on X. While the photo isn't of the best quality, it appears to be legitimate, and gives us an idea of how Sega has rethought this fighting sequel. Among other things, it now looks like the on-screen HUD with the fighters' life bar is simpler, leaving more screen space to enjoy the action. We also see Akira's character with huge muscles fighting. The fighter seems to have put his time in the gym to good use over the years.

The release window for this new Virtua Fighter is unknown at the moment, but an image like this leads us to believe that a full reveal will arrive in 2025. As the post is likely to be removed from the social network, we've captured the moment, which we've left below.