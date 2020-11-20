English
Follow us
news

Rumour: First images from the new Resident Evil movie have surfaced

The images have surfaced on Twitter, but it's not clear yet whether they are official.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

As you might know, there's a whole lot of Resident Evil coming up with both a new game, a TV series and also a movie reboot (produced by Constantin Film). Now the first images from the movie seems to have leaked on Twitterm which seems to imply that it takes place outside the Spencer Mansion from the first game.

We also get to see the S.T.A.R.S. helicopter that has crashed, from which survivors are supposed to go from bad to even worse. Check the images out below, although it's worth pointing out they haven't been confirmed as real yet.

Rumour: First images from the new Resident Evil movie have surfacedRumour: First images from the new Resident Evil movie have surfaced
Rumour: First images from the new Resident Evil movie have surfacedRumour: First images from the new Resident Evil movie have surfaced

Thanks Dual Shockers



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy