Rumour: First images from the new Resident Evil movie have surfaced

As you might know, there's a whole lot of Resident Evil coming up with both a new game, a TV series and also a movie reboot (produced by Constantin Film). Now the first images from the movie seems to have leaked on Twitterm which seems to imply that it takes place outside the Spencer Mansion from the first game.

We also get to see the S.T.A.R.S. helicopter that has crashed, from which survivors are supposed to go from bad to even worse. Check the images out below, although it's worth pointing out they haven't been confirmed as real yet.

Thanks Dual Shockers