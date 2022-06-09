Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Summer Game Fest
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Rumour: First details leaked on the Horizon TV series

      It doesn't look like we'll be seeing much of Aloy.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      As you might know, Sony is really going all-in on creating movies and TV shows based on their biggest video game franchises. We recently got Uncharted, with The Last of Us and Twisted Metal being next in line.

      But there is also a Horizon TV show coming, based on the popular games Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Now the VentureBeat editor Jeff Grubb has spilled some beans on the series in a livestream, and the Twitter user Okami Games has decided to sum everything up.

      It turns out the show will be produced by Netflix, is called Horizon 2047 and takes place at the peak of humanity, just before everything started to crumble. This means roughly a 1000 years before Aloy was born, so don't expect her to be in it. As usual with rumours like these, take it with a few cups of salt - but if it would turn out to be true; does it sound interesting to you?

      Rumour: First details leaked on the Horizon TV series


      Loading next content