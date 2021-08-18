LIVE
Rumour: Firaxis is working on Civilization VII

A job listing seems to suggest so.

Firaxis has made a lot of interesting games over the years, and most famous by far is of course the Civilization series. But since the release of Civilization VI five years ago, we haven't heard anything about a new installation. But now we've received a tiny sign that Civilization VII might in fact be in development.

Once again the source is a job listing in which we can read that "Firaxis Games is looking for a talented Narrative Lead to join our studio in developing our next AAA Strategy Title". Firaxis has been doing other strategy games besides the Civilization series (like X-COM), but if you would like to work on this upcoming title, you need "Knowledge and passion for world history".

Puzzled together would indeed make it sound like they are in fact doing a new installation in one of the most beloved strategy series of all time. Or what do you think this is all about?

