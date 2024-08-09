Rumour: Final Fantasy XVI to be released soon for PC

HQ

Until now, the latest, acclaimed installation in the Final Fantasy saga, Final Fantasy XVI, has only been released on PlayStation 5. Since launch, however, it has both been rumoured to be heading to Xbox and reached the optimisation phase for a PC version. While we haven't heard anything more about the former, new facts point to the PC version being imminent now.

In Nvidia's latest 560.81 GPU drivers, Reddit user m_w_h has discovered files relating to Final Fantasy XVI (ffxvi_demo.exe and ffxvi.exe). Since driver releases usually happen towards the launch of a game, one can assume that a release is close at hand. The question is whether the two expansions The Rising Tide and Echoes of the Fallen will be included? Maybe in a combined edition?