Final Fantasy XVI

Rumour: Final Fantasy XVI is coming to Xbox Series

Don't expect it to happen until at least Q3 2024, though.

On The Infinite Podcast industry insider Shpeshal Nick shared that he believes that Final Fantasy XVI is coming to Xbox Series. The game launched last June as a console exclusive on PS5 and will also be coming to PC at an unconfirmed date in the future.

Nick revealed that he didn't know exactly when the game would spread its wings onto other platforms, but it's unlikely to be soon given that the game is exclusive to PS5 until June 2024. Rumours like this should always be taken with a pinch of salt, but it's worth noting that Shpeshal Nick did accurately predict that Visions of Mana would appear at Xbox's recent Developer Direct.

Final Fantasy XVI

Thanks, Eurogamer.

