Rumour: Final Fantasy Tactics will be announced during Sony's event tonight

It's been rumoured for years that classic Final Fantasy Tactics was about to make a comeback, often from fine sources, including Square Enix themselves. And maybe it's happening tonight. Yasumi Matsuno, the director of the first Final Fantasy Tactics, retweeted Sony's announcement of tonight's PlayStation event, which can certainly be interpreted as him thinking we should check out the show.

The post was later removed, but by then observant users had already saved image evidence, and My Nintendo News writes that he wasn't the only one from Square Enix to post about Sony's event on social media during the day.

Far from confirmation but let's just say that the chances of good news have increased when Sony kicks of the fun 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST tonight.

Would you like to return to the world of Final Fantasy Tactics?