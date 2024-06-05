Rumour: Final Fantasy IX remake development is "very far along"

HQ

There have been several rumours that Square Enix is currently working on a remake of the universally beloved Final Fantasy IX, but so far it has not been confirmed.

Now a known insider says that the launch may not be as far away as one might think as the game has come a long way in production, and that an announcement is probably not far away either. It's the usually reliable insider Midori, who has proven herself to be very knowledgeable about Atlus and Sega, and she writes that the game had previously been outsourced, but that Square Enix was not satisfied with the work and therefore took the project back.

She goes on to state that "development of this title is now very far along", and adds that "this title could release before the end of this fiscal year, but I am not certain right now". If it is indeed the case that the release is reasonably close, then there is of course a good chance that it will be announced at the end of the week when both Summer Game Fest and Xbox Games Showcase take place.

