Rumour: FIFA 22 to be included with Game Pass

Recently, it was revealed that FIFA 22 is one of the games that will be included with PlayStation Plus, starting May 3. It does however seem like more people will get the game as well, as the Microsoft Store page for FIFA 22 now clearly says that the game is included with EA Play - which also means it is included with Game Pass Ultimate.

If you boot your Xbox up to play it, the game hasn't been made available though, and a reasonable guess is that someone has pressed the publish button on the message a little bit too early. We assume it will be added for EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate within the upcoming days, but until an official confirmation - don't bet on it.

Thanks Idle Sloth