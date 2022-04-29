Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
FIFA 22

Rumour: FIFA 22 to be included with Game Pass

It looks like the title will soon be available on EA Play.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Recently, it was revealed that FIFA 22 is one of the games that will be included with PlayStation Plus, starting May 3. It does however seem like more people will get the game as well, as the Microsoft Store page for FIFA 22 now clearly says that the game is included with EA Play - which also means it is included with Game Pass Ultimate.

If you boot your Xbox up to play it, the game hasn't been made available though, and a reasonable guess is that someone has pressed the publish button on the message a little bit too early. We assume it will be added for EA Play and Game Pass Ultimate within the upcoming days, but until an official confirmation - don't bet on it.

FIFA 22

Thanks Idle Sloth

Related texts



Loading next content