Rumour: Far Cry's multiplayer game is an extraction-based shooter

DayZ, Escape from Tarkov, Deep Rock Galactic and Hunt: Showdown. It's been fascinating to hear many developers mention these games when talking about inspirations for the upcoming projects lately. Extraction-based multiplayer seems to the new hip genre for big and small studios around the world lately, as many have evolved from battle royale to this somewhat similar concept. Ubisoft has also tried its luck with this in games like The Division and Rainbow Six: Extraction, and is reportedly ready to try it again with one of the French publisher's biggest franchises.

Nine months after first leaking information about Far Cry 7 and a standalone multiplayer game set in the Far Cry universe, Insider-Gaming's Tom Henderson claims the latter is an extraction-based multiplayer shooter. This means we'll be taken to a map inspired by Alaska called Alashnica and try to survive the harsh environment and hostiles on both two and four legs by searching for resources, crafting better gear by killing animals, finding weapons and stuff like that alone or with other players.

These can be stored in your hideout for safekeeping, because the plan right now is for the codenamed Project Maverick to have permadeath, which means we'll lose everything carried in our backpack when dying. This includes our perks, skills and everything else earned by increasing our level, only leaving us with the gear stored in the hideout.

Some of the details can still change, as Ubisoft's first big multiplayer-focused Far Cry game is set to launch in mid-2025 if everything goes according to plan, and tweaks are expected to be made when the project enters alpha in the first half of 2024 and maybe launches before Far Cry 7.

Does this sound interesting to you, or do you think it'll be another failed multiplayer game from Ubisoft?