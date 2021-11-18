Rumour: Far Cry movie starring Vaas is in the works

HQ

There seems to be no end to the milking of the Far Cry series' most popular villain by far, Vaas. Now Michael Mando, who played the character in Far Cry 3 (and is doing it in the Far Cry 6 expansion as well), reveals that a movie about the madman may be in the works. In an interview with Gamingbible, Mando has expressed his interest in returning to the role in either film or TV series format.

"I've been thinking about it for a while. I spoke to Ubisoft in Italy a few years ago. We had coffee and I told [them] a couple of ideas I had for a film. And I have a couple of really good ideas that I talked about with Greg Russo who is really interested in Vaas as a character and in making a movie. I talked to some writers from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul about it, and there's a lot of interest. I've also talked to producers here in Los Angeles who are interested. I think if the fans really asked for it, I feel like we could give it to them, right? I think we're very close, we'll see where it goes."

Michael Mando, as we all know, is absolutely brilliant in Better Call Saul so there's no doubt he'd shine (again) in the role of Vaas. What do you think, would a movie about the madman have been exciting?