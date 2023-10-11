Rumour: Fallout 3 and Oblivion remasters will be Xbox exclusives

HQ

One of the biggest leaks from the FTC vs Microsoft trials (regarding the purchase of Activision Blizzard) was that Bethesda is currently working on updated versions of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion.

Since then, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that the documents are old and doesn't necessarily reflect the current plans anymore, even if several insiders have vouched that these two remasters are still on the table.

One of the latter is the YouTuber Colt Eastwood, who earlier said that the remasters of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion would be multiformat and thus released for PlayStation as well, despite the fact that Microsoft owns Bethesda. But in the latest episode of his podcast, Eastwood claims that one of his sources has told him he was wrong, as the the two new versions will in fact be Xbox exclusives.

If these two Bethesda classics will indeed get the remaster treatment, we assume at least one of them will be revealed in a not too distant future as the leaked FTC documents were at least a year old at the time of the leak. This means they have already been in development for quite some time, if they even exist.