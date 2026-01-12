Rumour: Fable ready to launch day one on PS5

HQ

2026 looks to be a massive year for Xbox. There's the anniversary of the original console, and some massive titles to celebrate it. Two of those titles are coming from Playground Games, namely Forza Horizon 6 and Fable, and one of them will launch day and date on PS5.

At least, that's according to VGC's Andy Robinson, who in the latest VGC podcast (via GamingBolt) said that the RPG is coming to PS5 at the same time as the Xbox Series X/S and PC launch. "That's what I've been told. Those are the sort of details where insiders misstep, right? Those are the sorts of details that can be changed a week before or a day before. The other stuff is kind of like a bit more set in stone. Yes, it's coming to PlayStation 5," he elaborated.

Forza Horizon 6 simply "wasn't ready" to get the same treatment, according to Robinson. PS5 owners flocked to Forza Horizon 5 when it launched on the platform, but it seems they'll have to wait a while to do the same with the sequel.

Fable and Forza Horizon 6 are both set to launch in 2026.