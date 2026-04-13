Rumour: Fable delayed internally, could release in December or 2027

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This year could be a monster one for Xbox. As the platform celebrates its 25th anniversary, we have some huge games heading our way. Forza Horizon 6, Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day, Fable, and a handful of other games could make 2026 one to remember. However, it seems we may have to do without one of those big releases fairly soon.

Insider Jeff Grubb recently stated on his Game Mess Mornings show that he has some doubts about Fable's release, and has heard that internally the game has been pushed back. In the clip below (via IdleSloth), Grubb says:

"I'll say that I've heard that Fable has been pushed internally. That doesn't mean that it's coming out next year. Apparently they're still trying to get it out this year, but they are worried about the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. If it's getting delayed beyond the release of GTA6, that could push it into December, which might make it a prime candidate to get delayed into 2027."

We have seen big Xbox games launch in December. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a recent example, but it is somewhat rare to see big launches round out the year this way. Fable has been a long time coming, and we'd love for it to be ready this year. If it isn't, then it might take something away from Xbox's stellar year, or it might be the games we'll already have will be so impressive, we'll be fine with waiting a little while longer for Fable.