Rumour: Fable could be delayed to 2027

HQ

It appears that our return to Albion could be delayed a while longer, as rumours are swirling of a Fable delay pushing the game's release to 2027. Fable, which is a reboot of the RPG franchise originally developed by Big Blue Box and Lionhead Studios, is currently set for a 2026 release.

But, Nick Baker of the XboxEra podcast appears to believe it might not hit that target. Speaking on the latest edition of the podcast, he revealed sources have told him it might slip to 2027. "I don't think Fable's next year. My information is that it's not going to be 2026," he said. "I've heard it from two different people now that Fable may slip to 2027. And that's not doom and gloom, oh, there's something wrong with the game. Problems. Just hearing that it's taking a little bit longer than they expected."

Baker did predict that as soon as he made that claim, someone would come out and say that the release is still going to be next year. Officially, no announcements have been made to push Fable's release back a year, but we don't have much to give us confidence in a 2026 launch, either. No real gameplay has been shown from Fable, nor did we see any teasers during the Xbox presentation at Summer Game Fest this year.

But, as always with these rumours, it's simply best to wait until something official comes out. With big games nowadays, it's hard to believe they will ever release until they're already in your hands, so all we can really do is let Playground cook.