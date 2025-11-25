Rumour: F1 Madrid Grand Prix in danger as Formula 1 searches a reserve race for 2026

HQ

Madrid will host a Formula 1 race next year, in an urban circuit that it is still being built. But according to Italian outlet RMC Motori, the works are delayed and there's talks in the industry about a possible reserve race if the Madrid circuit is not built fast enough... in Imola.

According to industry insiders and "leaks from Liberty Media" cited by RMC Motori (take them as you want), there are doubts that the circuit can be built in time, and therefore talks have begun between Formula 1 and the Santerno region to possibly host that Grand Prix (between 11-13 September, 2026) at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, which hosted the Imola Grand Prix between 2020 and 2025, but has been dropped from the calendar in favour of Madrid.

As RMC Motori says, it would happen only a week after the Mona race, which would mean two Italian Grand Prix in a row. However, the promoters of the Madrid circuit have said that works are in fact "slightly ahead" of schedule.

The Madrid Formula 1 circuit is still controversial, specially for neighbours

Construction, however, has been controversial in Madrid due to the nuisance of the works in noise and traffic, and how overcrowded that part of the city will be when the race happens. So far, 50,000 tickets have been sold for the Madrid race (which will host the Spanish Grand Prix while Barcelona-Montmeló will feature in the calendar for the last time under the name Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix).

A delay to September 2027 for the Madrid Grand Prix would also be catastrophic for the government of the Madrid region, which hope to have an economical successful Formula 1 Grand Prix next year as one of their cards for the autonomical elections in Spring 2027.

