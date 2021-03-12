Rumour: Expect an Xbox event on March 26

You're watching Advertisements

A Microsoft representative recently revealed in a major podcast that all of their games for 2021 still weren't announced, which also made it sound like it was more than one title he was talking about.

But as it's only eight months until November (which usually is the last month for major releases), it could be about time to spill the beans on at least one of them to help people know what to expect this fall. And now it turns out maybe this will happen in March. According to Windows Central's sources, it's an event planned for March 26 in which we can look forward to "a glimpse at some upcoming Xbox games for 2021, and possibly beyond."

Other insiders has also said previously that Microsoft is planning an Xbox event in the end of this month, but most has put the date on March 23. This is acknowledged by Windows Central who stays by their sources and says the planning from Microsoft has shifted.

While this does not seem too farfetched, we'd still recommend you to keep your expectations at a reasonable level as it's an unconfirmed rumour and Microsoft is probably saving the really good stuff for around E3.