Rumour: Expect an Elden Ring reveal this month

You're watching Advertisements

Things probably didn't go exactly as planned for From Software's Elden Ring, which was announced at Microsoft's E3 press-conference almost two years ago. After that, it went completely radio silent. It's safe to say the the ongoing pandemic certainly hasn't exactly helped the development either.

Well, according to the trusted insider and also GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb, it is almost time to re-reveal the game. He says on his YouTube channel that his sources "gave me confidence that Elden Ring would be by the end of March." Grubb also added that he "knows enough to be confident."

Another big name, Jason Schreier of Bloomberg fame, later tweeted:

"I know lots of people are desperate for Elden Ring news. I don't know much about it (except that it's been delayed a bunch). But there is strong evidence floating around that the game will be shown relatively soon. It's not going to pull a Winds of Winter. Elden Ring has pages."

Still, not a confirmation in any way, but it's hard to find better sources for a rumour than these two gents, so let's keep our fingers crossed for March.