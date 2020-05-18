Rumour: Expect a "ton of stuff" during Microsoft's July reveal

You watching Advertisements

It is no shortage of people calling themselves insiders on social media, and we try to be very selective of which ones we use as a source for news here on Gamereactor. A person that has proven himself over and over for more than a decade is Shinobi602, and now he has been at it again.

In a reply on the Resetera forums, he has now shared what he knows about Microsoft's planned July event for Xbox Series X, which supposedly will be dedicated to first-party titles from Xbox Game Studios. He writes:

"The idea was always to basically lay all the cards on the table from first-party and have a big blowout. And there's a ton of stuff to be excited about. Definitely big AAA XGS reveals, other big third parties on stage (not necessarily exclusive). It might change a bit at this point in time given COVID-19, but you could say that's the aim. I'm personally really excited for their show."

Xbox Game Studios has 15 developers these days, several with more than one team, and there are also first-party games being made by external developers (like Microsoft Flight Simulator from Asobo Studio and Battletoads from DLaLa Studios).

Playground Games are believed to work on a new Fable adventure, Turn 10 on a Forza Motorsport reboot, The Initiative is rumoured to be working on a new Perfect Dark and we know that 343 Industries are developing Halo Infinite and that Ninja Theory is on Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

Here are all the Xbox Game Studios developers. What would your dream game from Xbox Game Studios be?