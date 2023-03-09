Rumour: Exoprimal release date revealed ahead of Capcom Showcase

HQ

As well as its classic franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter, Capcom does occasionally release some interesting new IPs as well. One of these is Exoprimal, the game that answers the age old question of what if the humans had mech suits in Jurassic Park?

Exoprimal is a third-person, horde co-op shooter that sees players take down wave after wave of ravenous dinos. It's expected we'll see a bit more of Exoprimal later today at the Capcom Showcase, but ahead of that event, Insider Gaming believes it knows the release date for the game.

That date is set to be the 14th of July, 2023. Again, there's no official word on this yet, but there doesn't seem to be much reason to put too much doubt in this rumour, as July is a pretty open month for Capcom after the release of Street Fighter 6 in June.

