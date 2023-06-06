Rumour: Everwild is more like Viva Piñata and less survival themed

HQ

It's been four years since Everwild was announced, and that means the development started way before that. But since this happened, we've only had one big trailer in 2020 and after that we've heard nothing.

Rumours claim that the development has been troubled, and creative director Simon Woodroffe did leave the project and was eventually replaced by Gregg Mayles. We still do not have a release year, and 2024 seems to be overly optimistic. This caused a player to reach out to the former Playtonic employee and VGC editor Andy Robinson, who has proven himself at several occasions to have great sources in the game industry, and ask about the Everwild development. Robinson replied that he hasn't "looked into it for a while, but if Gregg Mayles is leading it then you can be very confident it will turn out great".

Robinson also added that the game has changed since we saw it last time, and it isn't necessarily a survival adventure anymore, but rather something more inspired by Viva Piñata. Still, he is certain that Rare "will knock it out of the park".

Microsoft has their Xbox Games Showcase on June 11. If Everwild will be shown is currently unknown, but we frankly wouldn't expect it.