Rumour: Eternals 2, Captain Marvel 3 and Ant-Man 4 have been scrapped

As many of you know, Disney has tightened the reins considerably after the latest string of fiascos, and despite nagging from MCU head Kevin Feige, it is claimed that chief executive Bob Iger has pulled the brakes on several Marvel projects. Because if the rumours are true, the plans for Eternals 2, Captain Marvel 3 and Ant-Man 4 have been scrapped, or at least pushed back significantly to the future.

The strategy going forward is namely to focus on safe bets, films that you know are most likely to resonate with the audience and guarantee income. Something that neither Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania nor The Marvels succeeded in, films that instead became major flops for Disney and Marvel. In fact, all the negative publicity caused one of the Eternals actors to be forced into therapy.

What do you think Disney and Marvel need to do to recapture audiences with their superhero movies?

Thanks, Forbes.