Rumour: Emma Stone could have been the MCU's Sue Storm

Emma Stone reportedly was in talks to be Sue Storm in the MCU, however it appears those talks have since fizzled out and the actress will not be taking on the role of the superhero.

This speculation comes from the latest episode of The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha. In the podcast, it is believed that while Marvel did approach Stone with the possibility of being Sue Storm for the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, Stone turned down the opportunity due to a disagreement over pay.

Of course, this is just a rumour at the moment, but it would certainly prove interesting if it turned out to be true. Do you think Emma Stone would have made a good Sue Storm?