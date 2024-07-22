Rumour: Elder Scrolls VI to be set in Hammerfell

HQ

Details of the next big Elder Scrolls are still extremely scarce, and apart from that teaser trailer that premiered more than six years ago, the team has been working in silence.

In fact, very little progress was allegedly made before Starfield launched, and if those close to Bethesda are to be believed, work on Elder Scrolls VI only started properly recently.

However, this hasn't stopped fans from digging and researching, even turning the internet upside down in search of every last bit of information regarding the highly anticipated game.

And many fans are now convinced that Elders Scrolls VI will be set in the region of Hammerfell, judging by the pieces of the puzzle they managed to put together.

Whether this is true or not is another matter and the rumour should of course be taken with a pinch of salt.

Do you hope this information is correct? And if not, where would you like Elder Scrolls VI to be set?