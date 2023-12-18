Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Elden Ring

Rumour: Elden Ring's first expansion to launch in February

A new retailer listing has fans hoping for a surprise launch of the DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new retailer listing has Elden Ring players believing that the upcoming DLC expansion, Shadows of the Erdtree, could launch in February.

Already, it's worth getting your salt shakers out, as this information was spotted by a user over on Reddit, who noted that the upcoming collaboration between Thrustmaster and Elden Ring suggests that the expansion could launch in February.

However, this does seem quite unlikely, for a few reasons. Firstly, we have seen nothing from the DLC since its announcement. If it was to launch in two months' time, surely we would have seen something at The Game Awards.

Also, from the sounds of things over at FromSoftware, the expansion isn't even expected to release before the end of March 2024 (thanks, GamingBolt). Sorry to spoil the fun, but it does seem like we're in for a bit more of a wait. Then again, never say never.

Elden Ring

Related texts

0
Elden RingScore

Elden Ring
REVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

The wait is finally over as Fromsoftware welcomes tarnished Soulslike fans to their first open world adventure. How did the collaboration with George R.R. Martin work out?



Loading next content