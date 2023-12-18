Rumour: Elden Ring's first expansion to launch in February

HQ

A new retailer listing has Elden Ring players believing that the upcoming DLC expansion, Shadows of the Erdtree, could launch in February.

Already, it's worth getting your salt shakers out, as this information was spotted by a user over on Reddit, who noted that the upcoming collaboration between Thrustmaster and Elden Ring suggests that the expansion could launch in February.

However, this does seem quite unlikely, for a few reasons. Firstly, we have seen nothing from the DLC since its announcement. If it was to launch in two months' time, surely we would have seen something at The Game Awards.

Also, from the sounds of things over at FromSoftware, the expansion isn't even expected to release before the end of March 2024 (thanks, GamingBolt). Sorry to spoil the fun, but it does seem like we're in for a bit more of a wait. Then again, never say never.