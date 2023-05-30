Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Elden Ring

Rumour: Elden Ring could have had two DLCs

Now we're just left with Shadows of the Erdtree.

HQ

According to prominent leaker Lance McDonald, Elden Ring was initially set to receive two major DLC expansions, but plans since changed and now we're just going to be getting Shadow of the Erdtree.

McDonald outlined on a Reddit post that he believed the first expansion was meant to be centred around the colosseums dotted around the game's map. These were given some focus in the major PvP update for Elden Ring last year, but we could have reportedly had more content.

At least we know that one major expansion is coming to Elden Ring, and hopefully with the colosseums content out of the way, we can get more polish put into the highly anticipated Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Elden Ring

