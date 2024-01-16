Rumour: Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll to star in Daredevil: Born Again

HQ

While we know that Charlie Cox will be back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the upcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, as will Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin, other returning characters have yet to be confirmed. There are rumours that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher, and now a new rumour is doing the rounds that claims that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will be reunited with the cast as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, respectively.

The information comes from insider Jeff Sneider, who states that the pair will be back and starring as the lawyers/legal aids, and no doubt this latest rumour does seem to shut down the other rumour that the two characters had been killed off-screen.

It is worth noting that this is a rumour still, and as is the case with many Marvel Cinematic Universe rumours, we should wait until official confirmation from Disney/Marvel Studios before getting too excited, but that being said, the two characters are pretty central to Cox's Daredevil and seem like surefire bets to return in this coming series.