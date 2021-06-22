Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Rumour: EA will announce a new Dead Space title next month

We haven't seen the series since Dead Space 3 in 2013.

Multiple sources have come forward and have claimed that the Dead Space series is set to soon make a return after an absence of eight years. EA is hosting its own EA Play event on July 22 and this is when it is believed that an announcement will take place.

According to VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, the new entry will be developed by Star Wars Squadrons developer EA Motive. He didn't specifically mention Dead Space when talking about a new game to be announced at EA Play, but we think it was pretty clear which game he was teasing. Jeff said that it will be an "established IP" and that "we're going to see it... if we're not dead first."

After the rumours surfaced, two sources also stepped forward and supported Jeff's claims. They also mentioned though that the game would be a reimaging of the series and not just another standard entry. So yeah, don't expect a Dead Space 4.

