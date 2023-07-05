Rumour: EA Sports WRC 23 delayed until fall

Things have been very quiet regarding pretty much everything about EA Sports WRC 23 (the spiritual Dirt Rally 3.0) , which was reportedly going to be released late this month according to insiders. But this has now changed as the game seems to have been hit with a pretty massive delay.

According to the famous and proven leaker billbil-kun, EA Sports WRC 23 will now be released sometime before November 1 instead. He won't give us a reason as to why the title has been delayed and says in a Dealabs article that he cannot provide a more precise date than that, possibly a sign that it's up in the air when the game will arrive.