EA Sports WRC 23

Rumour: EA Sports WRC 23 delayed until fall

The reason for the delay is unclear.

Things have been very quiet regarding pretty much everything about EA Sports WRC 23 (the spiritual Dirt Rally 3.0) , which was reportedly going to be released late this month according to insiders. But this has now changed as the game seems to have been hit with a pretty massive delay.

According to the famous and proven leaker billbil-kun, EA Sports WRC 23 will now be released sometime before November 1 instead. He won't give us a reason as to why the title has been delayed and says in a Dealabs article that he cannot provide a more precise date than that, possibly a sign that it's up in the air when the game will arrive.

EA Sports WRC 23

