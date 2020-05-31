Rumour: EA Motive announcing Star Wars: Project Maverick soon

We have previously reported that EA Motive is currently working on a Star Wars game known only as Project Maverick, and now it seems like the game's announcement is now imminent. It all started with a tweet from the studio, where it announced its arrival on the platform.

This, however, was followed by a flurry of people hinting that Maverick would be announced next week. One of them was Jeff Grubb from GamesBeat who posted a picture of Maverick from Top Gun, and the former Kotaku editor Jason Schreier added that "someone's getting ready to announce a new game" and later also clarified it's Star Wars related.

The signs are pointing towards an announcement on June 2, at least according to Grubb, but it is worth remembering that Sony will supposedly have something to show next week, and it would make sense to show a new Star Wars game for a new console. Then again, EA has its own event on June 11 and it could, of course, be a teaser for that event as well.

Thanks, GamingBolt.