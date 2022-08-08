Rumour: EA is working on a single-player Iron Man game

HQ

It was only relatively recently that various reports and leaks revealed that EA is working on a single-player Black Panther game, but now following up to this, another batch of rumours and reports from various insiders has stated that a second Marvel single-player game is in the works, and this time it's Iron Man who will be the focal point.

This started with Jeff Grubb mentioning on the Game Mess Mornings show that EA was "making another Marvel game that is single-player", something the generally reliable insider Tom Henderson commented on saying "I've heard a few rumours that it's Iron Man but I never had anything concrete to fully report on."

This rumour has now been expanded by Shpeshal Nick on the Xbox Era Podcast who has added that he has heard the same, but due to the fact that development is "super, super, super early" right now, and "so early that there's a chance that it doesn't happen", as Shpeshal Nick states, news on the game has been very hard to confirm.

If this does end up happening, EA and BioWare's experience of creating Anthem could come in very handy here, as Iron Man's abilities shares a stark similarity to what was possible in that title, even if Anthem had a host of problems and issues that severely hampered its success.