Rumour: EA considering making Battlefield 2042 free-to-play

It seems like the bad news for Battlefield 2042 just won't stop, as the journalist and insider Tom Henderson now claims that EA is so disappointed with the game, that they might consider making it free-to-play. He tweets:

"EA is reportedly very disappointed with how Battlefield 2042 has performed and is "looking at all the options" when it comes to the title, this is including looking at Free to Play in some capacity."

Battlefield 2042 was launched in November after a smaller delay, but instantly ran into several issues that left gamers furious. This led to people leaving the game and it was recently noticed that older Battlefield titles actually have more people playing them than 2042 on on Steam.

If this rumour turns out to be true, do you think a move to free-to-play could make Battlefield 2042 a huge hit?