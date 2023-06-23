Rumour: E3 2024 and 2025 have been cancelled

HQ

For long-time gaming fans, who'd known E3 to be the biggest event in the industry for an incredibly long time, it was saddening to see it be cancelled in 2023 due to a lack of interest from companies.

Now, it seems the final nails are being put in the coffin, as the Los Angeles City Tourism Board recently held a meeting (as spotted on ResetEra) where its outlook for the next couple of years included cancellations for E3 2024 and 2025.

So it seems that 2023 was not just a bump in the road, and that it really spelled the end for the convention. We'll have to wait and see which event becomes the E3 replacement, but now it is only time to mourn the once-great show of shows.