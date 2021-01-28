Rumour: Dying Light 2 will launch May 28, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

It feels like not another week goes by without another retailer potentially leaking the release date for another upcoming game. The latest title to have its released date potentially outed is Dying Light 2, as a listing from Australian retailer EB Games suggests the game will launch May 28, 2021. Admittedly, this date seems a little earlier than we anticipated due to the game's very well documented development woes, but then again, Techland did promise that details on the survival horror would be released in 2021.

Until this has been announced by Techland, however, it should be taken with a grain of salt. If Dying Light 2 was to be released in May 2021, it would be against some seriously stiff competition. Already we know that juggernaut titles such as Biomutant, Death Loop and Resident Evil Village will launch in the month of May. This is perhaps the tip of the iceberg too, as many titles slated for 2021 have yet to received a concrete release date.

Thanks, AltChar.