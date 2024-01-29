Rumour: Dragon's Dogma 2 will run at 30fps on consoles

HQ

It appears that Dragon's Dogma 2 is only targeting 30fps on consoles. This rumour comes from an alleged Japanese insider, but it's worth mentioning that in the past they have reported accurately on games.

There's also the Steam page for the game supporting this theory, as in both the recommended and minimum PC specifications, we can only see 30fps as the targeted frame rate. Again, for now take this with your prescribed lump of salt, but if this turns out to be true, it's going to disappoint a lot of players.

Performance isn't everything, but it does feel like we should be a long way from the days of 30fps by now. We'll obviously reserve judgement until the game launches on the 22nd of March, but here's hoping there's another mode that lets us hit higher than 30 fps.