Rumour: Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will be released this year

It's been ten years since the release of Dragon Age: Inquisition and fans have been waiting for a sequel ever since. So how long should they have to wait? The answer to that question is apparently ten years, at least if we are to believe renowned journalist Jeff Grubb.

In episode 339 of his podcast Game Mess, Grubb says "it will be released this year" and that Bioware is "confident" this will happen, from what he's heard. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf has been in development since 2015 and according to several previous rumours, the development has been riddled with challenges. Considering that it's been nine years since production started - it seems likely that there have indeed been several problems along the way.

Geoff Keighley has already confirmed that Summer Game Fest will return in June, and Microsoft will run its Xbox Games Showcase around the same time, so it's safe to say there are plenty of opportunities for the promised gameplay reveal to be shown.

How eager are you for a new Dragon Age a decade later?