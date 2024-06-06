Rumour: Dragon Age: Dreadwolf changes it's name at Xbox Games Showcase

HQ

It's been about six years since EA and BioWare announced that they were working on the next Dragon Age. We didn't really hear anything more about it until 2022, and that's when the name Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was confirmed. So far, we haven't seen any content about the title and not much information has been revealed apart from a small trailer. However, there have been leaks about its possible release this year. Add to that the fact that EA has previously let slip that they will be making a presentation this summer, and it makes sense to link one aspect to the other.

Journalist Jeff Grubb on an episode of the Kinda Funny Gamescast claimed that the next Dragon Age would be revealed on June 10th at the Xbox event, and he even reemphasised it again on X. He also claims that the title won't be revealed at the Xbox event. He also claims that the title will not be Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, but that it will have a name change.

"I joked that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf isn't going to be there", "Dragon Age: Dreadwolf probably won't be there, but Dragon Age will be there", Grubb said to show that he was suspicious about the name change. Also, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier assured that his rumours were true, but that the name would not be changed to a new one, but that it will be called Dragon Age 4. Honestly, everything fits, in fact, the game appears in both PlayStation and Xbox stores, although, for the moment, we only have to wait four days with the intrigue.