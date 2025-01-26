Rumour: Doom: The Dark Ages coming to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Id Software's upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages is already shaping up to be a gory, sword-swinging hit on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series S/X, with a release date set for May 15. But now rumours are swirling that the medieval mayhem might also land on the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. According to insider extas1s, the next-gen handheld console could welcome the new Doom instalment, following in the blood-soaked footsteps of its predecessors. While Bethesda and Microsoft haven't spilled the beans yet, all eyes are on the April 2 Nintendo Direct for a potential reveal.

Would you like to see Doom: The Dark Ages on your Nintendo Switch 2?