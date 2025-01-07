Rumour: Doom 64 braces for a new generation of consoles

HQ

Fans of Doom 64 may soon have a hellish blast from the past on their hands. Originally launched exclusively for the Nintendo 64 in 1997, the game has since resurfaced on multiple platforms, including a 2020 release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now, according to the ESRB website, an age rating has been filed for Doom 64 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, signaling a likely re-release for the newest generation of consoles.

While neither Bethesda nor Id Software has officially commented, such ratings tend to be reliable indicators of upcoming launches. It's a familiar pattern in the gaming industry—titles rarely undergo re-rating unless they're primed for another round in the spotlight. For longtime fans and new players alike, this could be the perfect excuse to dive back into the demon-filled corridors of this classic shooter.

