Rumour: Don't expect to see the Fallout 3 remaster anytime soon

Yesterday, it was finally (un)officially confirmed that a remaster or remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is on the way, which hopefully also means that the rumour that said it would be released next week also turns out to be true.

Be that as it may, it was in Microsoft's giant leak before the acquisition of Activision Blizzard that we first heard about the project. At the time, it was revealed that Fallout 3 would also be getting the remaster/remake treatment, but we haven't heard anything more about it. So, is it still in the pipeline?

The usually credible insider NateTheHate has now commented on the matter after being asked on social media when it will be revealed. He replied: "It'll be a while before we see it."

And with that, it only remains to speculate how long "a while" is. Season 2 of the Fallout series is expected to premiere in the first half of 2026 and one can imagine that Bethesda and Microsoft would like to have the game out in connection with this for synergy effects. While we think it may take longer, perhaps it could at least be announced in conjunction with the return of the TV series?