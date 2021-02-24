Rumour: Don't expect God of War: Ragnarök to be released in 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Sony had plenty of news to report yesterday, mostly good fortunately, but they also revealed that Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed until 2022. The PlayStation boss Jim Ryan also made a comment on other upcoming PlayStation 5 titles during an interview with GQ, saying:

"We're feeling pretty good about Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West."

But as several people have noted, he made no mention of God of War: Ragnarök, which was expected this year. This led to speculations that it might have slipped to 2022, even from acknowledged insiders. One person who over and over has proven himself to have good intel on the video game industry, is the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, and he also supports this theory by tweeting:

"I've got a nice shiny bridge to sell anyone who thinks God of War is coming out this year."

This is in no way a confirmation, but maybe a heads-up not to be too sure that you'll be able to go on any new adventures with Kratos this year.