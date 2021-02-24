LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Curse of the Dead Gods
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
God of War: Ragnarök

Rumour: Don't expect God of War: Ragnarök to be released in 2021

Jason Schreier appears confident that it won't be hitting PlayStation platforms this year.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Sony had plenty of news to report yesterday, mostly good fortunately, but they also revealed that Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed until 2022. The PlayStation boss Jim Ryan also made a comment on other upcoming PlayStation 5 titles during an interview with GQ, saying:

"We're feeling pretty good about Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West."

But as several people have noted, he made no mention of God of War: Ragnarök, which was expected this year. This led to speculations that it might have slipped to 2022, even from acknowledged insiders. One person who over and over has proven himself to have good intel on the video game industry, is the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, and he also supports this theory by tweeting:

"I've got a nice shiny bridge to sell anyone who thinks God of War is coming out this year."

This is in no way a confirmation, but maybe a heads-up not to be too sure that you'll be able to go on any new adventures with Kratos this year.

God of War: Ragnarök

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy