Rumour: Don't expect a new Star Wars Battlefront

It's been more than four years since DICE and EA launched Star Wars Battlefront II. After absolutely crushing criticism regarding the monetisation in the game (which originally was supposed to support a form of pay-to-win) and mixed reviews, it was eventually fixed and turned into something great. But we haven't heard anything about a sequel yet, and it seems like there is a perfectly good explanation for this.

According to the journalist and insider Tom Henderson, DICE actually pitched a third Battlefront game, but as it would be very expensive to realise the concept, EA turned it down. Now he claims that DICE is working on a new Battlefront title (the one coming after Battlefield 2042 at some point), and we probably shouldn't expect more Battlefront. Henderson says:

"Battlefront 3 was a pitched title from DICE, but ultimately, the title was shot down by EA due to licensing costs. "It got turned down because it takes 20% more sales to make the same money", said one past developer. Although it currently seems that DICE is not working on Battlefront 3 (and instead another Battlefield), there are currently two Star Wars titles in development under EA - But it appears that those titles are more story-driven/single-player instead of multiplayer.

Since several key developers that worked on the Battlefront series have since left the DICE studio in the past year, including the likes of Battlefront II's creative director Dennis Bränvall, core gameplay designer Christian Johannesé, and lead hero designer Guillaume Mroz, it would indicate a Battlefront 3 is very unlikely."

Do you think we'll see Star Wars Battlefront III eventually and that Dice will make it?