Rumour: Doctor Who Fortnite collaboration 'completely on hold'

HQ

A huge new Doctor Who event, that would've been comparable to the crossovers with Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, has been reportedly put "completely on hold."

That's according to leaker FNBRintel, who has reported that higher-ups at either the BBC or Epic are not happy with the anniversary content and how it won't line up with the show's timeline if the crossover happened in December or January.

The 60th anniversary special of Doctor Who is set to air this November. If the collaboration comes one or two months after that, the BBC are likely worried that the boat will have then passed. According to the leak, though, Epic is hard at work to help meet the deadline.

