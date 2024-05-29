Rumour: Disney wants Dua Lipa to play Meg in Hercules

In recent years, Disney has made live-action films of several old Disney films. These include Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. Lilo & Stich, Moana and Hercules are coming soon and now they have started looking for actors for Hercules, at least if we are to believe the often trustworthy source DisInsider who claims that Disney is interested in Dua Lipa in the role of Hercules' love interest Meg.

"Not saying anyone should run with this as 100% fact but a name I hear Disney likes right now is Dua Lipa."

So far, nothing official is locked in and no premiere date has been set. In other words, it will be a long time before we see anything of the film.