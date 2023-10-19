Rumour: Disney is working on live-action remakes of Frozen, Tangled, and Princess and the Frog

HQ

A new report from The Disinsider has claimed that Disney is currently in the process of developing live-action remakes of Frozen, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, and Tarzan (again...).

The report states that "While there have been tons of rumors floating around regarding who Disney has as their top choice for these films, sources have told us that none of that is true and these are very much in early development."

Considering Disney seems to be inclined to remake each of its animated productions into a live-action format, with plans for Lilo & Stitch, Moana, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs all being much further along, it's a highly likely scenario that it is tapping into some of its more recent projects for the live-action treatment next.

As for Tarzan, this would be a fresh live-action take on the story by the looks of things, as The Legend of Tarzan only debuted back in 2016.