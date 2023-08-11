Rumour: Disney could be acquired by Apple

HQ

The internal turmoil at Disney is no surprise to those who have followed the industry over the past year. Thousands of staff have been fired, self-produced material has been removed from their streaming service and films are underperforming in the cinema, not to mention the current strike. In short, Disney is haemorrhaging money and there are rumours that Apple may buy the entire company.

A huge deal, but by no means impossible. The links between the two companies have been there for a long time and even Bob Iger himself, Disney's current CEO, has hinted at a possible sale. He has also mentioned how Disney's future does not necessarily involve TV and streaming, but believes that film should be the company's "main product".

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, a veteran Hollywood executive has now shared his thoughts on the Disney situation.

"I don't think Apple would buy the company as it presently exists. But if you see Bob start to divest things ... that feels like he's prepping for a sale. And there's clearly no buyer like Apple."

Wall Street analyst Laura Martin also joined the speculation and believes that Disney will be sold in the next three years.

Do you think Disney will be bought by Apple, or does it seem unlikely?