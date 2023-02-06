Rumour: Diablo IV open beta date could be revealed at IGN Fan Fest

HQ

A new tweet from Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson has fans thinking that Diablo IV's open beta could get a reveal at the IGN Fan Fest later this month.

Fans have linked the tweet to the event through Fergusson referencing "some sort of gaming moment this month." While this seems a pretty clear nod to IGN Fan Fest, there's no guarantee that the open beta date will be directly shown off then.

We could just see some more gameplay, but it seems likely some sort of big reveal is on the way. With Diablo IV's June 2nd release date approaching, a beta should be coming to us sooner rather than later.