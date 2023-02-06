Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Diablo IV

Rumour: Diablo IV open beta date could be revealed at IGN Fan Fest

The event is set to take place later this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

A new tweet from Diablo General Manager Rod Fergusson has fans thinking that Diablo IV's open beta could get a reveal at the IGN Fan Fest later this month.

Fans have linked the tweet to the event through Fergusson referencing "some sort of gaming moment this month." While this seems a pretty clear nod to IGN Fan Fest, there's no guarantee that the open beta date will be directly shown off then.

We could just see some more gameplay, but it seems likely some sort of big reveal is on the way. With Diablo IV's June 2nd release date approaching, a beta should be coming to us sooner rather than later.

Diablo IV

Related texts

0
Diablo IV gets confirmed for June

Diablo IV gets confirmed for June
NEWS. Written by Ben Lyons

Blizzard's fourth mainline instalment in the RPG series has had a release date attached all alongside a fresh cinematic trailer.



Loading next content