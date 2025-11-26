Rumour: Destiny 3 is in early development at Bungie

HQ

Yesterday, we got to tell you a bunch about Destiny 2's Renegades expansion, which launches as soon as next week. This information all came in line with a new ViDoc and a launch trailer for the DLC (which you can see below) to set up a promising Star Wars-geared next chapter in the wider story.

HQ

While this is definitely exciting for the Destiny 2 community, many have been wondering about what Bungie's plans are in the future, as it's reaching the point where a dedicated third game would probably be beneficial to many. Seemingly, this is on the cards, but it's still a long way off.

Prominent Destiny and Bungie leaker, Colony Deaks, has taken to X to state that Destiny 3 is in fact in development, but that the development is in such an "extremely early" state that they weren't planning on sharing this information for a little while longer. Naturally, someone forced their hand, and now the information is here, with promises that more information on the game will be presented "in the coming months as we wait on the larger scale things to develop and take shape."

Considering the stumbles that Destiny 2 and Bungie as a whole has experienced (for example, with Marathon's turbulent production and decreasing player counts on Destiny 2), you have to wonder if Destiny 3 is a bit of a last chance saloon for the famed developer, especially since Sony doesn't seem all too happy with their multi-billion acquisition of the company...