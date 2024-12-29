Rumour: Deadpool joins Marvel Rivals

HQ

Exciting rumors are making the rounds about Deadpool making his way to Marvel Rivals, along with a slew of other iconic characters. According to a recent post on X by X0XLEAK, Deadpool will be joining forces with characters like Angela, Hit-Monkey, Captain Marvel, Emma Frost, Phoenix/Jean Grey, and Modok in the popular game.

Additionally, there are whispers about the inclusion of fresh new maps, with Krakoa, Arakko, and New York reportedly on the list. However, as with any rumor, it's important to take this with a pinch of salt until official confirmation comes from the developers themselves.

Would you be excited to see Deadpool and these other characters in Marvel Rivals?