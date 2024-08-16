Rumour: Deadpool director to make game-based TV series for Amazon

HQ

Tim Miller is behind films such as Deadpool (1) and Terminator: Dark Fate and is the decision-maker and executive producer of the Netflix series Love, Death & Robots, which we have praised in turn here at Gamereactor. The film magazine Deadline now announces that Tim's next project is called Secret Level and is a game-based TV series in anthology format for Amazon Prime. According to sources, Amazon has signed a deal with Sony PlayStation to include their biggest game series (Uncharted, God of War, The Last of Us, Killzone, Horizon, Gran Turismo, Ratchet & Clank) and we can also expect to see footage from the now Amazon-owned game series Dragon's Lair, New World, Spelunky, Ark and more.

Deadline Hollywood writes:

"Like Love, Death & Robots, whose episodes are based on short stories, video game anthology Secret Level, created and executive produced by Miller, consists of original short stories which are set within the worlds of beloved video games, I hear. Details are scarce but Amazon Games' New World, Spelunky and PlayStation titles are rumored to be among the games and IP featured on the series, which is expected to be unvealed soon, likely during Gamescom's Opening Night Live. Reps for Prime Video declined comment. Secret Level is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio. Dave Wilson serves as executive producer and supervising director."